Vishu 2020: Messages, greetings, to send your dear ones on WhatsApp, Facebook

Vishu is celebrated in the southern state of Kerala. The festival marks the beginning of a new year for the Malayalee community. According to the Malayalam calendar, the first day of Chingam month is observed as Malayalam New Year. The festival is a celebration of the solar cycle of the Hindu calendar and this year it will be celebrated on April 14.

On this day, people begin their day with the sighting of Vishukkani, usually consisting of Lord Krishna's statue, fruits, vegetables, rice, coins, and holy texts. During the festival, several popular dishes are cooked, like mampazha pulissery, Vishu kanji, Vishu katta, and payasam, amongst others.

On this day, people worship Lord Vishnu, specifically his Krishna avatar. It is believed that on this day that Lord Krishna had killed the demon Narakasura.

