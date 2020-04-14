Vishu 2020: Messages, greetings, to send your dear ones on WhatsApp, Facebook

Vishu is celebrated in the southern state of Kerala. The festival marks the beginning of a new year for the Malayalee community. According to the Malayalam calendar, the first day of Chingam month is observed as Malayalam New Year. The festival is a celebration of the solar cycle of the Hindu calendar and this year it will be celebrated on April 14.
On this day, people begin their day with the sighting of Vishukkani, usually consisting of Lord Krishna's statue, fruits, vegetables, rice, coins, and holy texts. During the festival, several popular dishes are cooked, like mampazha pulissery, Vishu kanji, Vishu katta, and payasam, amongst others.
On this day, people worship Lord Vishnu, specifically his Krishna avatar. It is believed that on this day that Lord Krishna had killed the demon Narakasura.
Here are some wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages:
Love, peace, hope and joy all year through These are my special Vishu wishes for you. Happy Vishu to you and your family.
Celebration time is here again, Devotion, prayers, songs and food, May Vishu bless every household, May it brighten up everyone’s mood. Happy Vishu.
May this New Year bring a lot of prosperity and good health for you. Happy Vishu.
I hope all your worries are vanished and may you get all the wisdom in your life. Have a very Happy Vishu.
Sending you bright new year greetings and wishing that blessings be with you today and always! Happy Vishu!
May Lord Vinayagar shower, his divine blessings on you and fill your life with new hopes and endless celebrations! Happy Vishu!
May Vishu brings all the blessings & happiness to you and your family. Happy Vishu!
Wishing you a New Year bursting with joy and roaring with laughter. Happy Vishu!
May this entire year be blissful for you. Wishing you a very happy and auspicious Vishu.
Take a Vow to Bring Goodness and Joy in the Lives of Those Who Are Close to Us. Wish You a Very Happy Vishu!
