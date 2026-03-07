Viral Video Claiming 62 Dead Animals On China Highway: What’s True?

Dead Anima On China Highway? | Photo Credit: X/ @WarrenVsCCP

Beijing: You might have seen so many weird viral videos, but not like this one! A peculiar video going viral on social media has sparked outrage after claiming that dozens of pets died on a highway in China because owners were transporting them by hanging them outside their cars. The clip shows animals placed in sacks or bags tied to vehicles, raising serious concerns about animal safety and welfare. But what is the real story behind the disturbing claim?

Chinese blogger expressed concern

The video which is going viral is linked to a Chinese blogger named Wu Jiayou, who reported discovering 62 dead pets along a 300-kilometre stretch of highway while travelling between Leshan in Sichuan province and Chongqing in southwestern China. According to Wu Jiayou, the carcasses appeared to be household pets such as cats and dogs. Many of them had clothing and well-groomed fur, suggesting they belonged to pet owners rather than being stray animals.

The incident occurred during the Chinese New Year

The incident reportedly occurred during the Chinese New Year travel rush, when thousands of people travel long distances across the country, often bringing their pets along. Some owners, attempting to avoid discomfort for animals inside vehicles or due to a lack of proper carriers, tied pets in bags or cages outside the car while driving. Experts warn that such unsafe transport methods can expose animals to extreme stress, injury, or fatal accidents on busy highways.

In a viral video which was released on February 25, the blogger said that he found the carcasses on the road while he was travelling, which was very disturbing to him. He encountered the animals, of which eight were dogs and the rest were cats.

Another video on X

One of the X users named WarrenVsCCP has shared another video of an animal hanging outside a vehicle on his social media account and wrote, "More animal cruelty, China 🇨🇳 edition. If you’re scared your dog 🐶 might dirty your car, don’t get a dog. A pet isn’t cargo.

It’s not disposable. It’s definitely not something you hang outside a moving car. And it's definitely not your dinner!! 😡😡😡😡😡"