Vintage Blue diamond worn by Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Met Gala to be auctioned for about ₹204 crore

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and popstar husband Nick Jonas twinned in monochrome at the Met Gala 2023 and made several heads turn wearing a stunning Valentino creation in honour of late designer Karl Lagerfeld. However, not just her outfit, her choice of accessories too managed to grab everyone’s attention.

And, why not? After all, she was seen wearing a bespoke Bulgari High jewellery necklace featuring an extraordinary vintage blue diamond, the 1970 Bulgari Laguna Blu. It is “proving the extraordinary ability of Bulgari to craft magnificent jewels with the rarest gifts of nature,” the jewellery brand noted.

This 11.16-carat vintage piece is the largest blue diamond Bulgari has ever used. It is also set to go on sale later this May at Sotheby’s auction in Geneva.

Announcing the same, Sotheby’s wrote, “The 11.16 carat Fancy Vivid Blue Diamond has remained in the same collection ever since its acquisition in the 1970s. Heading to Luxury Week at #SothebysGeneva this month and estimated over $25 million, the diamond is set to become the most valuable Bulgari gem ever sold.”

The Bulgari Laguna Blu was worn by Priyanka at the Met Gala in a necklace. “Set in platinum, the shape of the necklace was inspired by the bay laurel wreaths worn by emperors in Greco-Roman antiquity, reinterpreting the pattern with a contemporary air of movement and light,” the auction house wrote.

According to Sotheby’s, a diamond of this quality and size is a rare find and an extraordinary treasure to behold. “The richness of its colour and its unique blue hue is mesmerising. The classic unmodified pear-shaped cut is also highly desired by connoisseurs today.”

The auction house further added that the formation of a blue diamond takes place far beneath the depth of the earth’s mantle. “The rare occurrence which determines whether a diamond shows any colour is due to a disturbance in the crystal lattice. Diamonds are composed of pure carbon and if there are trace elements of boron present in this lattice then the diamond can show varying shades of blue. Colour is the most important quality for a fancy coloured diamond, and it is only when there is enough boron in the stone that the diamond exhibits a strong enough colour which allows it to be called a ‘Vivid’,” it noted.