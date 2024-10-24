Vikram Samvat 2081: Diwali 2024 To 2025 Cosmic Insights For All Zodiac Signs

As we usher in Vikram Samvat 2081, marked by the cosmic energies of Saturn, Rahu, Ketu, Jupiter, and Mars, let's delve into what the stars hold for each zodiac sign from Diwali 2024 to Diwali 2025. This astrological journey promises to be enlightening, foretelling significant shifts in health, wealth, relationships, and education.

Aries

The year promises stability in health with no significant ups and downs. Financially, it could be challenging, demanding prudent management. Post-May 2025, family disputes are likely to be resolved amicably. Educational pursuits will require more than the usual effort, demanding a 125% dedication.

Taurus

Taureans will enjoy good health with minimal challenges. Financial growth is anticipated, with increases in income, savings, and business ventures, although jobs may remain static. Relationships will flourish, especially after May with promising connections. Academically, this period looks favourable.

Gemini

The initial months until May 2025 might challenge Geminis health-wise, but improvements are expected afterwards. Wealth prospects rise post-May, with favourable marriage opportunities and an expanding family circle. Education will see fluctuations, necessitating 120% effort to stay on track.

Cancer

Post-panauti, health is on the mend, shedding old ailments. Unpredictable financial gains are probable, with job prospects brightening. Business growth peaks around May, but legal matters require caution. Relationship avenues such as social circles and progeny appear favourable. Educational endeavours are well-positioned for success.

Leo

Under Saturn's shadow, Leos must safeguard their health, particularly from accidents or surgeries. Financial relief is expected around May, though expenses could surpass income. Career prospects look favourable, although business ventures may decline. Family discord is possible, but harmony could be restored post-May. Academics demand high vigilance until May, after which improvements are foreseen.

Virgo

Virgos enjoy overall good health and an enhanced lifestyle, although seasonal fluctuations may occur. Significant uptick in wealth with positive job and business growth. Relationship-wise, marriage and progeny prospects appear bright, though minor disputes might arise. The educational journey may start strong, see-saw in the middle, but ends on a high note.

Libra

Librans might face health challenges linked to old ailments, particularly in the lower abdomen and legs. Income might dip initially but is set to rise in the second half. Relationships could face turbulence early on but improve later, with marriage and progeny favoured. Educational efforts face challenges, requiring 140% effort, with improvements in the latter half.

Scorpio

Scorpios need to prioritise health until April, with recovery on the horizon. Financial stability appears mixed, with job growth countered by average business performance and legal cautions. Family health and relationships might face trials, but improvements are predicted. In education, efforts should be maximised initially, with a second-half slowdown.

Sagittarius

Health issues may arise due to Saturn's influence, necessitating careful management. While job growth is likely, business prospects may dwindle, urging thriftiness. Relationships may suffer misunderstandings, but positive changes, including marriage and progeny, could emerge in May. Academic efforts should be intensified initially, with advantageous outcomes in the latter half, particularly opportunities abroad.

Capricorn

Health challenges will improve post-accidents, while wealth remains moderate. Expect job prospects to rise, though business may falter. Relationships will flourish with resolved disputes and family comfort. Education will be fulfilling, with significant success in graduation endeavours.

Aquarius

The month of May poses health challenges, including accident risks. Financially, job prospects improve, though business remains steady with increased income. Ancestral disputes and parental health concerns may cause strains. Relationship-wise, hurdles can be minimized by avoiding conflicts, while education shows improvement in the latter half of the year following diligent effort.

Pisces

Health remains strong with no new illnesses, but lifestyle changes are advisable. Financially, the picture is promising with new asset acquisitions and boosts in job and business spheres. Relationships thrive until May, with potential for marital and parental happiness, though parental health requires attention. Educational pursuits should be embraced to achieve desired outcomes.

(Ashish Mehta is Astro Vastu Consultant, Author, Speaker, and Vedic Life Coach)