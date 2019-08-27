Vihang Sarnaik- a socialist, spending his fortune on the ones from where he earns

This world is a big show, we either fall or we grow. For all those growing, they need to balance a lot, especially when one is trying to create a change at their own expense. There is one common question among all when we see someone making spending their fortune on the society- “What does he want?” The growing selfishness among people makes them follow a policy of Giving and Take. It is really hard to accept and to find one, who gets pleasure just in giving. Well, Mr. Vihang Sarnaik is one such giver of society who has a clear vision towards the betterment of it. He is among the youngest leaders and philanthropist, who by his knowledge of architect is trying to provide varied social and infrastructures projects a proper shape. At just the age of 30, he has achieved so much that it might take hours to listen to them all.

Following his father’s philosophies and ideologies Vihang, an architect by profession has come up with great ideas. He has been a start for varied social initiatives like Sarovaram (aiming to save the lakes in city), Plastic-free Maharashtra (with help of masses, he has been a leading hand in taking forward the idea), etc. He has also become a voice for all those unheard by making infrastructural changes like land allocations for crematorium, Ghodbunder Road Skywalk, creation of theme parks for preserving the city’s heritage (covering all historically important places), libraries (in Vartak Nagar for all those students who want to excel and give their dreams a flight), creation of schools for all those mid-income segment students (taking a start from 2020, with further projects of setting up 3 more schools providing all the facilities without aiming for profit), modern sports stadium (supporting sports and aspiring lovers of same to come forward), a cricket club (with a plan to establish Thane as a major cricket club), etc. Not only this, but Mr Sarnaik has also played a role in providing help to all those aspiring sportspeople among which a few are representing the country at a National and International level. Being the youngest member of the Education committee, Vihang knows all the needs and demands which are being put forward to the government and is being ignored daily.

Mr. Vihang Sarnaik is best to be considered a voice of youth, who not only listens and considers their need but being a part of it feels the same. He has been leading his ideas and perspectives, all towards the attainment of goals. He is thankful to his father who allowed him to carry forward his legacy and be a part of such great change, where he is a Socialist leader, is creating changes not just in the environment but in lives.

The best part of this architect cum socialist leader is that he travels. He says, “One those who travel, have a keen eye towards every bit of what they see. This is what is cherished and this is what makes me what I am. I move ahead, I take a step, I walk slow and see the flow. I feel all that is out there so that after I return, I just don’t have memories, I have ideas. Ideas to create change and develop something world-class.”

Well, his ideologies, way of thinking, planning and executing the same with full force is not what we see around these days. But Vihang, he does it all so easily and comfortably that sometimes it is hard to ask “What exactly was that?”

People like him are hard to find and for a place like Thane, his presence and his open eye is something which will bring them closer to success and change. A change which even the government couldn’t create even after so many years of Independence.