Vicky Kaushal And Rashmika Mandanna Fill The Falguni Shane Peacock's Ramp With Grandeur

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna at the India Couture Week 2024

The grand finale of India Couture Week 2024 took place on July 31 in Delhi, concluding the extravagant fashion event with the allure of exquisite collections and a star-studded runway show. The couture event began with excellent ramp chemistry served by the Chhaava duo Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna as showstoppers for renowned Indian designer Falguni Shane Peacock's newest collection, 'Rang Mahal.'

Apart from his sizzling performance in the song 'Tauba Tauba,' actor Vicky Kaushal didn't miss to steal the show with his stunning runway appearance. He donned a gold-dust sherwani, richly embellished with intricate sequins and embroidery. The ensemble was completed with matching pants and loafers, showcasing a flawless balance between traditional and modern sophistication.

Alongside Vicky Kaushal, actress Rashmika Mandanna mesmerised the audience with an elegant walk on the runway. As a showstopper, she donned an ivory lehenga featuring beautiful sequins and beadwork. Rashmika's ensembles boasted a drop-beaded shoulder pattern on the blouse and a long veil drape.

Falguni Shane Peacock collaborated with Swadesh to create an array of exquisite sarees. These sarees feature textile-led crafts such as kanjivaram silks with intricate motifs woven with real gold and silver zari threads. Additionally, the collection also includes Banarasi brocade lehengas and chikankari silhouettes.

According to the brand, this is the first time the designers have worked with Indian weaves and textiles, highlighting the skill and craftsmanship of indigenous weavers.

Furthermore, the finale day also showcased 'Best of Diamonds' by Tanishq, the recently launched ‘Enchanted Trails’ collection, which featured rare and real diamond creations. They also presented intricate vilandi jadau designs crafted in Bikaner, victorian polki necklaces adorned with uncut polkis, and regal rajwada kundan necklaces.