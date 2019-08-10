VDJ Nikhil to become a well-renowned name in the nightlife business

VDJ Nikhil the Mumbai boy started his career from audio-video visualization taking up further learning about the same.

Nikhil along with his brother started his career not by taking up higher studies in the field but by learning all about VJ and DJ via YouTube and various blogs.

Nikhil has had his hands over maximum clubs in Mumbai and also has a number of events in the pipeline.

VDJ Nikhil has done visualization for Breezer Vivid shuffle promotional event for Divine (gully gang) & for Sunburn Campus Manipal

2018. Performed by SHAAN & Dj SIANA CATHERINE ORGANIZED by RedX Manipal also he hascollaborated with some well-renowned DJs such as DJ

Akhtar, DJ AKBAR SAMI, DJ Lloyd, DJ Notorious, DJ Aqeel Ali, DJ Chetas, DJ Harsh Bhutani, DJ Siva, Liz Brown, & many more.