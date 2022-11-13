e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleVan Gogh 360°, an immersive art experience, to make its way to India in next year

Van Gogh 360°, an immersive art experience, to make its way to India in next year

After vowing audiences around the world, the incredibly popular multisensory exhibit – where art and technology collide – will display more than 300 of Van Gogh’s most popular works in Mumbai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Prolific Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh – considered to be one of the most influential figures in the history of Western art – painted over 2100 artworks that are housed in galleries and collections around the globe. Van Gogh 360° India, a multimedia, immersive artistic event, will bring the eye-popping colours of van Gogh’s most iconic works to life in a unique show coming to Mumbai in early 2023.

Immersive experiences that turn the walls and floors of an exhibition space into a kind of van Gogh dream world have popped up around the world from New York to London to Tokyo to Toronto, and Van Gogh 360° India is the first such exhibition to debut in India.

Read Also
Artist duo Ritu and Surya Singh's art exhibition at Method, Kala Ghoda in Mumbai dives into Kashmiri...
article-image

Van Gogh 360° India, where art and technology collide

Using cutting-edge projection technology crafted by world-renowned audio-visual designers, Van Gogh 360° India will create an engaging journey into the world of the legendary post-Impressionist painter.

Immersed in the floor-to-ceiling stunning projections animating the masters’ oeuvre and illuminating the mind of the genius. Wandering through giant projections that highlight brushstroke, detail, and colour, the multimedia exhibit takes the attendee into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses.

“Vincent van Gogh’s paintings are some of the most recognisable in the world and his art deserves to be seen and experienced by Indian audiences - especially our children and younger generation,” says Nikhil Chinapa, India spokesperson Van Gogh 360° India, of the upcoming exhibit. “Taking art out of museums and making it accessible for audiences is imperative, and immersive exhibitions like this go a long way in introducing art in a fun and exciting way. I can’t wait to bring it to life in Mumbai!” he adds.

About Van Gogh 360°

What: Van Gogh 360º Mumbai

Where: To be disclosed

When: Early 2023

Registration open in Bookmyshow.com

RECENT STORIES

Celebrating diversity of languages and translation at Jaipur Literature Festival 2023

Celebrating diversity of languages and translation at Jaipur Literature Festival 2023

Pre-teen dilemma: Tackling challenges of behavioural and emotional changes in adolescents

Pre-teen dilemma: Tackling challenges of behavioural and emotional changes in adolescents

Van Gogh 360°, an immersive art experience, to make its way to India in next year

Van Gogh 360°, an immersive art experience, to make its way to India in next year

Planning to turn Vegan? 6 important things you need to know before you take this healthy plunge

Planning to turn Vegan? 6 important things you need to know before you take this healthy plunge

Children's day 2022: A complete guide to help your child tackle emotional issues through Art Therapy

Children's day 2022: A complete guide to help your child tackle emotional issues through Art Therapy