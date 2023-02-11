Valentine's Day 2023: Never make these 7 FUN promises to your partner that you will regret later on Promise Day

We love to make our partner happy and make promises that we will never break. But there are chances that you may break these promises, so it is better not to make them. This Valentine's week, we suggest to you to not disappoint your girlfriend/ boyfriend by promising something, you may not be able to live up with.

Here are 7 FUN promises that you should avoid making to your partner on this Promise Day/ Valentine's Day:

I will never snore or fart and burp in public

If you snore at night while you are sleeping next to your partner and if you are thinking of making a promise that you will never snore; not to do so. Snoring is a natural process which may not be resolved in a day or may remain forever. Better is to tell your partner to learn to sleep while enjoying background music.

You can't control biological processes like burping or farting and they aren't restrictive to any place. Ask your partner to be cool about it and live and let live freely.

I will never embarrass you

If you aren't the one who is a good dancer, there are chances that you are probably the one with the funny dance moves. If your partner feels embarrassed while dancing with you in a pub; tell them to be sportive and acknowledge the entertainer in you.

Also, if you are the one with some weird tactics like one with hilarious laughter or mannerisms, then, ask your partner to take a chill pill and embrace the unique- YOU.

I will never pull your cheeks / hair

You are bound to pull your girlfriend's cheeks and your boyfriend's hair no matter what; so be it.

I will make you laugh forever

Laughter is the best medicine and of course, everyone loves to laugh. When you crack a good joke, it will make your girlfriend laugh but not all jokes or acts of yours will; so not to make a promise that you will forever make her laugh.

I will always call you 'babu'/ 'shona'/ 'baccha'

You may sometimes call your partner by his/ her name and even, something apart from the regulars, babu/ shona/ baccha.

I will always be available for you

You can't always be available for your partner meaning sometimes you may be enjoying a good sleep or may be in a spa for relaxation therapy ; so don't make this promise.

I will never make you cry

Why crying is considered bad? Crying is one of the best ways of expressing emotions: happiness or sadness. So, it may be that your partner may cry when you share the news of your achievements with them or surprise them with something unexpected.

