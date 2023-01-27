e-Paper Get App
Valentine's Day 2023: Kate Spade New York's latest gifting collection is all you need to impress your girl

Friday, January 27, 2023
Take an inspiration from Kate Spade New York's latest Valentine's Day collection and bring your girl something unique that makes her feel special. Styling up these pieces for a date will definitely add an extra oomph to the outfits

Heart Of Hearts Double Drop Earrings at $128

Heart Of Hearts Ring at $128

Amour 3d Heart Crossbody Bag at $448

Overlapping Hearts Sweater at $298

Morgan Fancy Hearts Jewelry Case at $118

Heart Of Hearts Statement Necklace at $228

Morgan Fancy Hearts Cardholder at $68

All Day Fancy Hearts Large Tote at $248

Park Row Heart Silicone Watch at $148

Sam Icon Intarsia Heart Faux Shearling Small Tote at $398

