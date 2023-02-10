Valentine's Day 2023 getaway: Top 4 places to rejuvenate your love

Is it safe to say that you are fatigued by your standard daily schedule? Much more terrible, do you get exhausted with your accomplice? You're reluctant to enter since you realize you'll get into one more contention there. Each time you notice yourself feigning at something someone said, do you regret it?

Your relationship is always worth giving a shot. You should not give up that easily. Maybe a small trip can always work as a catalyst to rekindle your relationship. No matter the number of bumps your relationship faces, the fact that you love your dear one is all that sustains. There is no harm in attempting to preserve what you two have created and taking a small break, especially during the moth of love is never a harm. Ekta Mohanani Kamra, Travel Enthusiast and Founder Hop n Bop So here’s a list of four places that you can visit to rejuvenate your love this Valentine’s!

Take a watch on the beaches of Goa

It's time for sunset, you're walking on the beach with the cold waves touching your feet. You can see the sand shine with the glimmer of sun, hear the waves crashing, and faint music coming from a deck party far away, and here you are holding your partner's hands. Sounds surreal, doesn't it? Well, what is stopping you? Visit the huts in South Goa, and get your isolation and privacy on priority. Or if you’re the adventure head couple then go to the dense mangroves along the Mandovi or try a water sport like a dolphin excursion or parasailing. Undoubtedly, there is a lot to do here!

Love like royalty, when in Udaipur

Udaipur, popularly known as ‘Venice of the East” is a city that screams royalty and aesthetics. If you’re the one who would love a romantic boat ride on Lake Pichola, explore the immense mansions of royals of Mewar, follow the trail of romance in the magnificent Udaipur palace and end with a perfect candlelight dinner in one of the best lake-side restaurants for the royal treatment, well Udaipur is the place for you!

Munnar gives you a taste of heavenly bliss

With its picturesque coffee estates, majestic mountains, and lovely lakes, Munnar is a motley canvas of sloping tea estates. As you sit in a cafe with a cozy, brown interior, a cup of warm coffee in one hand, and the hand of your partner in another, you get enthralled with a wave of restful vibes which adds calmness to your relationship. The majestic mountains and the lovely lakes promote the place in being one of the most popular honeymoon spots.

Get your free visit to heaven- Manali

Far away from the hustle, bustle, and turmoil of your rollercoaster ride, exists a world- Manali. A great location to simply spend time with one another while surrounded by snow-capped mountains, deodar trees, and the crystal-clear Beas River. It's an opportunity to simply enjoy the atmosphere and sigh with delight. And if you are the lucky one, you get to experience snow, the epitome of romance in Bollywood. If you have ever dreamt of waking up in a private resort surrounded by stunning snow-capped mountains, you ought to plan a trip to this picturesque town in Himachal Pradesh.

