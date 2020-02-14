Valentine's Day 2020: Messages, quotes, and GIFs for WhatsApp and Facebook

Though in love, everyday gestures speak a lot more than spoken words but Valentine's Day is the special occasion to express with words what your loved one means to you. In every relationship, this day holds a lot of importance even if you don’t believe in celebrating the day of love.

Some people take their loved ones for a romantic dinner at a restaurant while the other give greeting cards, chocolates, jewellery or flowers, particularly roses, to their partners or admirers on Valentine's Day. Couples make the day memorable not only with gifts, greeting cards but also with romantic and heartfelt wishes.

Here are some of Happy Valentine's Day 2020 messages, quotes, and GIFs:

The love of a wonderful woman like you has made me the richest man in the world as I have the wealth of your love. I love you, my valentine!

The moments I spent with you are special and will always be close to my heart. You have become an integral part of my life. Thanks for being such a wonderful partner! Wish you a very Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!

You are a unique one in my life and I will always value you for being with me. Thank you for being such a great partner. Wish you a very Happy Valentine’s Day.

Before I met you, I never knew what it was like to be able to look at someone and smile for no reason. Happy Valentine's Day!

Your smile is all I want to treasure and your love is all I need to be alive. Happy Valentine's Day!

You and me, the way the way it should be, together forever until eternity. Happy Valentine’s Day, sweetheart!

A day without you is a day without a sun, a night without a moon; a life without meaning. Be by my side forever! Happy V day to you!

I love you more today than I did yesterday, but not as much as I will tomorrow. And that’s a promise! Happy Valentine’s Day to my one and only!

You Make My Life So Beautiful. Your Love for Me Makes Me Walk Tall. Thank You for Loving Me. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Happy Valentine’s Day to the Most Special Person in My Life. You Are My Love, My Heart, and My Joy.

We’re very different in many things we do in life, but we do have one very important thing in common, our profound and true love for each other. Wishing you a very Happy Valentine’s Day!

You’ve always been my sunshine on a cloudy day, my shoulder to cry on and a helping hand when I needed you. You deserve this special day as a reminder of the impact you’ve made on my life. Thanks for always being there for me. Wish you a very Happy Valentine’s Day darling!

