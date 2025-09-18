 Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes Smoothly After 22-Day Break; Check More Details
The pilgrimage continued depending on good weather conditions, and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) recommends that devotees monitor official sources for the most recent updates.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
Vaishno Devi Yatra | X @ians_india

Delhi: Vaishno Devi Yatra continued for the second day on Thursday after the sacred yatra resumed on Wednesday, following a 22-day suspension caused by heavy rains and landslides. The Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra resumed on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, following a brief halt caused by heavy rain and a landslide along the trekking path. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) advised devotees to monitor official sources for the most recent updates.

Vaishno Devi Yatra continues smoothly

The Vaishno Devi Yatra resumed on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. On that day, more than 3,500 pilgrims visited the Vaishno Devi shrine to pay their respects. According to the Shrine Board and local authorities, there has been a steady flow of devotees. Officials have ensured that arrangements for security, registration, accommodation, and other facilities are operating smoothly. The authorities, in collaboration with the local administration and the Shrine Board, have requested pilgrims to cooperate with weather advisories to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage.

About the Vaishno Devi Yatra

Goddess Vaishno is represented by three natural rocks, which are known as pindies. The natural rock symbolises Maha Kali, Maha Lakshmi, and Maha Saraswati. The significance of the Vaishno Devi Yatra goes beyond mere devotion; it is a journey that symbolises the inner quest for spiritual fulfillment and enlightenment.

Pilgrims embark on this trek with faith and devotion, often overcoming physical challenges along the way. Overall, the Vaishno Devi Yatra represents a blend of faith, history, and cultural heritage, making it a profound experience for all who undertake the journey.

Legends of Vaishno Devi

This sacred cave is nearly one million years old. In mythological tales, it is said that there lived a poor Brahmin who was a worshipper of the Goddess Vaishno. One day, the destitute man dreamed of Goddess Vaishno, and motivated by this vision, he arranged an elaborate Bhandara despite his lack of resources, welcoming villagers and even Bhairavnath. He was a tantric who, upon mastering all tantric siddhis. He grew conceited and chased after Vaishno Devi, viewing her as just a normal girl. The Goddess escaped to the Trikuta Mountains and found sanctuary in Banganga.

When Bhairavnath found her, he pursued and battled the Goddess. She revealed her true self and struck off his head with her sword, which landed on the faraway hilltop. Bhairavnath requested forgiveness, and Vaishno Devi bestowed upon him a boon: that every pilgrim visiting her cave must also have darshan (a sacred sight) of Bhairavnath, fulfilling their pilgrimage. Subsequently, she plunged into meditation in the Holy Cave, appearing as the three Pindis (rock formations) honoured today.

