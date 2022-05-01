Vacay time! Five things to keep in mind while travelling in summer

Most people wonder if summer travel is safe, especially with current rising of temperatures. Yes... travel can be a refreshing, healthy, and happy break from the routine if you indulge in a bit of preparation before hitting the road.

Eat and drink responsibly: An important part of summer travel is responsible eating and staying hydrated. Heavy meals that are high in carbohydrates and fats add to body heat. Hence, one should have light and frequent homemade meals. If homemade food isn't possible, be mindful of where you are eating. Ensure the place is hygienic and the food is freshly cooked. Avoid alcohol and oily food before you embark on your journey to protect your digestive system. Salads and fruits are a sensible addition — vegetables and fruits that have higher water content like tomatoes, spinach, cucumbers, apples, oranges, and watermelons. Do not munch on biscuits or chips. Replace carbonated drinks with Kokam sharbat, Kairi Pana and Sugarcane juice, it will keep you hydrated and maintain electrolyte balance.

Skincare: Skincare is important during summer as the harsh sun rays block skin pores with dirt and sweat. Bathing regularly will keep skin infections and body odour at bay as it washes away pollution and dirt. Remember to smother a sunscreen when out in sun for long.

Exercise: A light exercise in the form of lunges, stretches, yoga, or light jogging are a good idea when on vacation. While exercising and working out make sure that the body heat is maintained by staying hydrated.

Eye care: Intense sunlight and ultraviolet rays affect every part of the eye. Hence, we should not ignore the fact that just like our skin, the harsh sun rays can cause severe damage to our eyes. The damage often goes unnoticed, but in the long-term causes irreversible harm to the eyes and their surrounding tissues. Wear dark-coloured sunglasses when you are outdoors. You can also apply Aloe Vera gel, which has natural cooling agents, under your eyes.

Clothes: As much as we love to dress up while travelling, it is important to choose the right clothing. One needs to switch from synthetic and nylon to natural and lightweight fabrics like cotton and linen while travelling during summer. Cotton helps maintain the body’s temperature as the material is airy. Wearing the wrong clothes during summer can be an invitation to dehydration and heatstroke.

