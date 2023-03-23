Uttarakhand: Upcoming 'Chardham Yatra' preparations in full-swing for devotees

Uttarakhand: 'Chardham Yatra' preparations in full-swing for devotees | Uttarakhand Tourism

In view of the upcoming Chardham Yatra, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on March 22 gave instructions to the concerned authorities to ensure necessary arrangements in time.

Dhami said that more devotees will come to the state than this year, with this view it is necessary to make arrangements in advance.

The Chief Minister asked tourism department officials and police to organize a meeting with the district magistrates associated with the Chardham Yatra to finalize the necessary preparations.

He instructed officials that the travel arrangements should be completed by April 15. Along with the improvement of the roads of the Yatra route, the Chief Minister also gave instructions to work with an effective action plan on the arrangements related to the convenience of the passengers.

Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council earlier this month said more than 2.50 lakh devotees have registered for Chardham Yatra so far.

For Kedarnath Dham, 1.39 lakh registrations have been done. While, for Badrinath Dham,1.14 lakh registrations have been made, the UTDC said.

The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27. Meanwhile, the Gangotri Temple Committee on Wednesday announced that the temple doors would open for devotees from Akshaya Tritiya on April 22.

The officials informed that the Rudraprayag district administration has started preparations for the Chardham Yatra. "The district administration has started clearing the snow at the Kedarnath Dham and the pedestrian routes of Kedarnath," the officials had informed.

The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council (UTDC) previously said that it would issue tokens for darshan during the Chardham Yatra.

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas.

The high-altitude shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summer (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November).

(With inputs from agencies)

