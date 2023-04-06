Uttar Pradesh: Now take Ayodhya darshan in a helicopter; check details

Photo: Representative Image

Ayodhya, the ancient city and birthplace of Ram, has a special place in Hindu devotees' hearts. The ancient city is located on the banks of the Saryu River in Uttar Pradesh.

Devotees will have the chance to view Ayodhya city and the Saryu river from a helicopter thanks to a new service launched by the UP Tourism Department on the auspicious day of Ram Navami.

Those visiting Ayodhya can now opt for these helicopter rides to also get an aerial view of the temple construction work. The eagle’s eye-view of the ancient city will help better connectivity and promote tourism.

Here's all you need to know about the helicopter service:

The fee for the helicopter service is fixed at ₹3,000 per person.

This journey is about 7 to 8 minutes long.

Starting from the Saryu guest house, this helicopter ride takes tourists on a memorable journey in the air to witness panoramic views of the Ayodhya and the Saryu River, according to an official statement.

As of now, the helicopter service will be available for 15 days. However, it will be extended later, depending on the response.

Jaiveer Singh, the tourism minister of Uttar Pradesh, stated that the government is launching new initiatives and schemes in Ayodhya so that the city can promote tourism, according to a report by The Time Of India.

If reports are to go by, apart from this, the facility of aerial darshan will also soon be made available at other pilgrimage sites of Uttar Pradesh. And if all goes as per the plan, in the coming Kumbh, there will be a helicopter facility for the devotees in Prayagraj as well.