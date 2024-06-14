Unlock Your Future: Ancient Secrets Of Face Reading Revealed

Genuine and precise face reading includes study of the lines on the forehead of the seeker. Ancient saints of India have listed seven lines on the forehead which correspond to planets.

1. The first line on the forehead under the hairline is ruled by Shani or Saturn

2. The second line is governed by the Guru or Jupiter

3. The third line under the hairline has Mars as its master

4. The Sun reigns the fourth line which is short

5. Venus controls the fifth line therein

6. Mercury feigns power of the sixth line on the forehead which is also short

7. The seventh line dances to the tune of the Moon!

The 12 zodiac’s have a home on the face and in the math, art, craft and science of face reading, specific places are taken note of by seasoned astrologers for the purpose of determining the potential fortune of the incumbent seeker.

1. Cancer homes itself on the top left of the face, just under the left end of the line of Saturn. Designed like a double seven number in Devnagri written straight and in inverse, such that it seems to look like a yin-yang symbol

2. Pisces lives under the top left end of the face right under the line of Jupiter. Shaped like the Devnagri numbers 36, you can see it subtly over the left cheek of the seeker

3. Taurus that can be found in the centre of the forehead is shaped like a figure of number 4 in Devnagri. It lives on the same line of Jupiter but towards the top tight of the side face.

4. Virgo lives about the mid right temple under the line of Mars and above the line of the Sun but more towards the hairline and away from the lines. You can read it subtly by looking at the right cheek

5. Sagittarius is placed just about under the right tip of the line of Mercury on the top right of the face but more towards the hairline and away from the line below. Shaped like the bow of a date tree, it is seen in the upper parts above the right eye or brows.

6. Leo is homed beneath the left tip of the Sun line, above the right eyebrow, its sign look like the circular form of the Devnagri vowel ‘u’

7. Libra’s home is under the tip of the right eyebrow. Its subtle location is outside the right ear.

8. Scorpio is placed at the centre of the brows or the ‘bindu’ place. Shaped like English alphabet M, you can read its subtle presence by visualising it above the mouth

9. Aquarius is parallel to the left tip of the line of the Moon and two slanting lines depict the presence of this planet. Look sharply above the left brow to see its subtle presence.

10. Gemini is under the left tip of the left eyebrow in sync with Libra on the other end. Look for two perpendicular lines and subtly you can read it by looking for it under the left eye, but above the left ear near Aries

11. Aries is just beneath the left eye however, it can be read subtly by looking at the tip of the left ear to find a goat like image

12. Capricorn is placed at the centre of the chin and shaped like English alphabets V & P.

As we now know each planet and line on the forehead, we can venture into the implications that each sign, planet and its symbols have on the seeker. In the next column we will know the implications of a curved line, broken line, snake type line, small line etc,