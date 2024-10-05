 Unable To Sleep Properly? High Levels Of 'Forever Chemicals' In Blood Can Be The Reason; Know How These Harmful Substances Enter Your Body
The new research showed that higher levels of four specific PFAS chemicals in the blood were connected to poor sleep

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 05:23 PM IST
A study found that high levels of "forever chemicals," known as PFAS, in your blood can affect your sleep, which could lead to other health problems. PFAS are harmful chemicals found in things like Teflon pans, waterproof clothes, stain-resistant carpets, and food packaging. They’ve been linked to cancers in women and other diseases. These chemicals don't break down easily and can stay in the environment for a long time.

The new research, led by the University of Southern California (USC), showed that higher levels of four specific PFAS chemicals in the blood were connected to poor sleep. The study included 144 young adults, ages 19 to 24, and found that those with higher levels of these chemicals got about 80 minutes less sleep each night. They also had trouble falling and staying asleep, or felt tired during the day.

The four PFAS chemicals – PFDA, PFHxS, PFOA, and PFOS – are known to be harmful and are also linked to cancers and diseases like Alzheimer's. The study found that these chemicals can affect certain genes that control sleep and wake cycles, as well as genes related to memory and cognitive function. In the study, the team also looked at the overlap between genes affected by the four forever chemicals and genes related to sleep disorders.

Out of 600-plus candidate genes, seven activated by PFAS seemed to influence sleep. This included HSD11B1 -- which helps produce the hormone cortisol that plays an important role in regulating the rhythm of sleep and wakefulness. Another gene was cathepsin B -- related to cognitive function and memory. Disruption in this gene was linked to Alzheimer's.

In simple terms, PFAS chemicals can get into your body through everyday items and affect your ability to sleep well, which can harm your health over time.

