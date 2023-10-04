 Uganda Airline Announces Direct Flight Between Entebbe And Mumbai; Check Details
Uganda Airline Announces Direct Flight Between Entebbe And Mumbai; Check Details

Starting on October 7, this service will operate three times a week using Uganda Airlines' Airbus A330-800 Neo aircraft.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Uganda Airline |

India and Uganda will have a non-stop flight connection for the first time in more than 50 years. Uganda Airlines has announced its India operations with direct flights from Entebbe International Airport in Uganda to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Starting on October 7, this service will operate three times a week using Uganda Airlines' Airbus A330-800 Neo aircraft.

For the direct flights that take about 5 and a half hours in each direction, Uganda Airlines is offering three seating options: Business class with 20 seats, Premium Economy with 28 seats, and Economy with 210 seats, making it a convenient option for people travelling for business or for tourism.

The maiden flight for this route, UR 430, is scheduled to take off from Entebbe on October 7, with the return flight, UR 431, departing from Mumbai on October 8. The flight schedule is designed to make it easy for passengers to continue their journeys beyond Uganda.

Tickets

You can book tickets using the Uganda Airlines App, available on both Google Play and Apple iStore. The app allows you to make reservations, pay for tickets, change your travel plans, and get your boarding passes.

Vietnamese Airline Announces New Direct Flight Between Kochi and Ho Chi Minh City; Details Inside
