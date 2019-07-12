Inlarius Frank (born January 16, 2004), also known by his rapper name Tyrese Frank, is an American rapper and Internet Personality. He first was heard by many people with his single Oouuh in February 2019, in which he said the phrase "Oouuh I'm Knowing that's not what you meant to do, Which was regarding his only uncle being Imprisoned in late 2018, In 2019, Frank became the only verified artist in Beaumont, Texas, Frank stated to interviewers without his only uncle he wouldn't have made it this far.

He was born in Beaumont, Texas and attends Westbrook High School. He always Wanted to be an actor as a young child, but later changed his view and thought about rapping, which he does very well with now. Inspired by R&B Artist Fredo Bang and XXXtentacion, and country singers Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.

He began Rapping in the Shower in his Beaumont, Texas Home. Rapper EinerBankz meet him and introduced Frank to various other artist. His first single, "Oouuh", written by him, was recorded in Beaumont,Texas.

Unusually for the time, Tyrese Frank felt since he was an African American his music career would go no where.

In 2019 He declared himself an Independent Artist in an 102.5 Radio Station Interview in Beaumont,Texas and recorded "Upon Pain," which was covered by himself and a few friends. Tyrese Still Wants to be signed by Atlantic However, He Knows it'll take time.

He continues to reside in Beaumont, Texas with a Net-worth of 250 Thousand, Frank also stated in a local 102.5 Radio interview he probably will forever reside in Beaumont, Teaxs Just with a few body guards whenever fame decides to approach him, while he chuckled.

2019 Oouuh Remix (Atlantic)

2019 Upon Pain (Atlantic)

1968 Gotta Move On (Atlantic)