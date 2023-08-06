TV Actor Addite Malik Opens Her New European Restaurant Que Sera Sera In Andheri 

Television actor Addite Malik who was seen in TV shows like Shararat, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, and Miilee, is also an eminent restaurateur. She has recently opened her new restaurant Que Sera Sera in Andheri West.

The restaurant serves authentic European cuisine with handmade pasta and boozy concoctions. The restaurant, Addite says, is an ode to European food and culture that she loves, which she wanted to bring to the city. The actor is supported by her husband and actor Mohit Malik in her entrepreneurial ventures.

Que Sera Sera is the seventh restaurant owned by Addite — six in Mumbai and one in Bengaluru. She owns the restaurant chain 1BHK Bar House Kitch which has three outlets. Addite's list of restaurants includes Brew House Kitchen in Oshiwara, Vashi, and Koramangala in Bengaluru. Baoji Asian Home in Oshiwara and The Homemade Cafe, in Oshiwara and one in Juhu are also Addite's ventures.

The opening of Que Sera Sera saw a host of television actors including Maniesh Paul, Rohit Bose Roy, Sanya Irani, Divyanka Tripathi with husband Vivek Dahiya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Karan Kundra, Tejaswi Prakash, and Farah Khan among many others.

Where: Andheri West

When: 7 PM Onwards

