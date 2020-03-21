Trending now the mask!

If there is a symbol of the current confusion and fear, the misinformation and anxiety, generated by the spread of the new coronavirus, it is the surgical face mask.

When history looks back on the pandemic of 2020, those white or baby blue rectangles that hide the mouth and nose, turning everyone into a muzzled pelican, will be what we see. “Masks will become a fashion statement.

Not just because of this particular virus, but awareness about pollution and environmental changes will lead to an increased usage of these masks. The idea of a masquerade was always considered niche and elite.

Masks have always been an important tool of story telling in plays and other forms of entertainment,” shares designer Riddhi Jain.