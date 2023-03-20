Toxic People Alert! 5 Tips that will stop you from texting someone who is not worth your time

From meeting a person for the first time to hitting it off and finally being in a relationship or situation, we have all been there. Talking regularly on the phone or texting is an essential part of any relationship, but a lot of times you will sense that this connection is not offering you exactly what you want or deserve.

Suddenly, the same connection that made you smile would make you question and doubt yourself and make your nights restless and filled with anxiety and stress.

Time and again, you will try to cut it off, but you will fail miserably because you still want to give it a try one last time to make everything right. But, honestly, it is time to end it for your own good.

The first step to ending the connection is to stop yourself from calling or texting such toxic people.

Here are 5 tips that will stop you from texting someone who is not worth your time:

Write down all the negative things they make you feel

List down all the negative things they have said to you that have made you feel miserable about yourself. Once you list all the points, you will know how much emotional damage that person has done to you, and now it is high time to cut that person off your life.

Talk to someone about it

Talk about your problems with your friends. Do not let a negative person take you down. Your friends will tell you the truth and let you know that you're not just imagining things.

Make your friends your go-to person

From funny gifs to selfies, share all these with your friends and siblings. Share your daily life with them, that will eventually help you get over the toxic person.

Don’t buy their crap

Make sure to remember, 'You are the Best.' Do not take any crap from a person who has just made life miserable for you or just made you question yourself.

Delete their contact

The last nail in the coffin is deleting the person's phone number from your contact book and blocking them on all social media platforms. So, enjoy the new life with your friends and family without nay toxic people.

