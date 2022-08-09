Top benefits of walking after eating

Image credit: Google

Did you know that walking post- eating a meal can help you have clarity of thoughts and also help in digestion? Scientists have also said that if you walk for 15-minutes post a meal, your blood sugar can reduce which will help you keep Tye 2 diabetes aside.

You only need to walk for a few minutes to reap these benefits. If you stand it is also good as your blood sugar levels are in check. However, as compared to sitting and standing prefer doing light intensity walking. The reason being when you walk your muscles are activated. Muscles tend to soak up excess glucose that is there.

If you walk an hour after your dinner it is good as your blood sugar spike will be reduced. Blood sugar levels tend to rise very soon after dinner.

If you are someone who is working from home then a short walk between your Zoom meetings and lunch will do wonders.