Top 5 Brain Tumour Risk Factors That Are Often Ignored

Brain tumours remain a less common condition among the general population today. However, although it may not be as prevalent as cardiovascular illness or diabetes, it is a significantly more life-altering diagnosis than many other conditions. While some brain tumours may be hereditary, others can be traced back to lifestyle-related risk factors. Knowing what these factors can help you avoid a preventable medical condition.

Let’s now take a closer look at some top brain tumour risk factors that people often tend to ignore. Getting to know these factors is crucial to protecting your loved ones and making the lifestyle changes needed for a healthy future.

Diet and Lifestyle Habits

A balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle can keep many illnesses and chronic conditions at bay. A brain tumour is no exception to this. Poor and imbalanced dietary choices could increase the risk of developing a tumour in the brain. More specifically, consuming foods high in saturated fats while avoiding fruits and vegetables may increase the risk of brain tumours.

Additionally, poor lifestyle choices like excessive smoking and a lack of exercise may also be significant risk factors. To avoid developing a brain tumour on account of these aspects, it is best to limit or avoid smoking and drinking, exercise regularly and consume a balanced diet rich in natural foods.

Excessive Cell Phone Usage

Although there are conflicting views and studies about the impact of cell phone usage on the brain, it is better to err on the side of caution. Some studies suggest that prolonged and excessive exposure to the electromagnetic fields from cellular phones may have a damaging effect on the brain, and could cause brain tumours. Other studies, however, show no link between these two.

Nevertheless, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended limiting the usage of cell phones whenever possible. You could also use a hands-free device or the speakerphone function to reduce the potential impact of such harmful radiation.

Hormonal Imbalances

Hormonal factors may also be a possible risk factor in the development of brain tumours. For instance, men who have received testosterone replacement therapy and women who have taken hormone replacement therapy (HRT) may be at risk. Studies have found that postmenopausal women who have used HRT had an increased risk for developing a type of tumour called meningioma.

This is also true for women who have taken long-acting hormonal contraceptives via injections, subdermal implants or intrauterine devices. So, while some hormonal treatments cannot be avoided, it is always advisable to ask for alternative solutions if available.

Exposure to Harmful Chemicals

Chemical exposure has now become an inevitable part of our everyday life. You may have also come across various news articles from time to time, indicating the usage of harmful chemicals in products used on a daily basis. They include shampoos, soaps, powders and other such common items.

Studies suggest that exposure to pesticides, solvents and other chemicals typically used in industries also put people at risk of developing brian tumours. This is why you must read product labels thoroughly before use. Additionally, if your job or residential location puts you at risk of exposure to harmful chemicals, ensure you have the necessary precautionary measures in place.

Gender, Age and other Biological Factors

These are perhaps the only risk factors that you cannot really control. Brain tumours tend to be more common in older people. However, younger people may also be diagnosed, depending on other factors discussed above. As for gender, men are typically more prone to developing brain tumours than women.

Aside from age and gender, other biological factors like family history and genetic conditions may also be risk factors to keep in mind. If you have close relatives (parents or siblings) who developed brain tumours, chances are, you could also be at risk. Similarly, some brain tumours may be associated with genetic conditions as well.

Conclusion

Prevention is always better than a cure. And now that you know of the top 5 risk factors associated with brain tumours, you can make the lifestyle changes needed. By taking the necessary precautions and protecting your health today, you can have a safer tomorrow to look forward to.

