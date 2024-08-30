TikTok's Viral Cucumber Salad Recipe Has Caused Shortage In Iceland

Instagram

In this vast world of social media, trends come and go, virals reach people worldwide and impact their lifestyle. But who imagined 'cucumbers' to recieve heaps on interest on online platforms? Yes, it is true! Tiktok videos of this Canadian-based vlogger and influencer named Logan Moffitt have gone viral to an extent where it has caused a stir in Iceland.

Logan started making videos of slicing a cucumber in a plastic container and trying new cucumber recipes every single day. His videos were so captivating that it caused a cucumber shortage in Iceland! His simple yet refreshing salad recipes got millions of views, became a sensation online and netizerns started calling him as the 'cucumber guy'.

Why is the cucumber salad going viral?

When people scroll the internet they like to give more of their attention to content they can relate to. When it comes to recipes, if they see a recipe that is easy and can be prepped quickly, they latch on to that video and that page.

Logan Moffitt’s cucumber salad was appealing to people because of its simplicity. The recipe looks easy to follow and it requires minimum ingredients that are easily available at your home. This video was appealing to such a large population worldwide because it can be made by someone who has never entered the kitchen, let alone held a knife. This cucumber salad quick and delicious option for a snack or a meal if you're following a diet.

How cucumber salad recipe impact consumer behaviour?

Logan's viral cucumber salad was not only appealing to the viewers online but it also impacted them in real life. Soon after the 'cucumber guy' went viral with his recipes, people started buying cucumbers in large amounts, leaving the shelves empty. This sudden surge in demand for cucumbers led to shortage of it in grocery stores. This impact also led to people discussing the power of social media on consumer behaviour.