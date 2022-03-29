This sweltering summer, try these uber cool date ideas

The sun is shining and the air is filled with thrills and excitement. The sky is clear and full of stars, and there are numerous festivals and events to attend. So, don't be shy, put on your shorts, grab a glass of lemonade, and try out these summer date ideas:

Travelling stress-free

Ladakh is one of the most interesting places on our list. Ladakh, with its quiet and calm, beautiful lakes and mountainous scenery, is not only a "must visit once in a lifetime" destination; its monasteries, civilisation, and Buddhist chants will also transcend your soul, transporting it to unknown realms.

Devikulam, a small town in Kerala not far from Munnar, is next on the list. It, too, has many tea plantations and a rich historical past, similar to Munnar. With its breathtaking views and beauty, it is also a popular picnic spot for many tourists.

Relaxing in a pool or spa

Bonding with your partner while de-stressing with a massage or a relaxing swim is one of the most effective ways to revitalise love and passion. Swimming with a partner increases serotonin levels in the body, which reduces stress, anxiety, and depression while also making you more sociable.

A couple's massage where both of you can lie down on a chair or bed with your back relaxed, away from the worries of work and life, is a surefire way to connect romantically.

Go for a drive or plan a stargazing session







This summer, avoid spending too much time thinking about how to plan precious moments. Just go on an impromptu road trip with your partner, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. During a long drive, the silence and emptiness around you cause you to open up to your partner and share your deepest thoughts and feelings.

Another common but unusual idea is to watch a movie together. Or, you can both gaze up at the wide and twinkling summer sky in all its splendour.

Take some bar lessons and make some delicious cocktails

Has anyone ever been let down by alcohol? Never! The art of carefully selecting which gin goes well with which flavoured syrup and spice on top is a skill few can master, and 29 per cent of females admit that conversations about cocktails make people seem more interesting and make them want to learn more about them. Furthermore, a little dance behind the bar while selecting from the extensive selection of spirits is a crowd-pleaser.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 08:13 AM IST