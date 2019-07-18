This Indian Body Builder Vikram Jadhav is training 8 hours a day

Yes, you heard that right. While most of us can't even imagine exercising for 3 hours this guy Vikram Jadhav is spending 8 hours a day in the gym and training relentlessly. He is the winner of National Junior Body Building championship, and now he is aiming to grab an international medal.

Vikram who hails from Aurangabad, Maharashtra is an Indian bodybuilder and fitness model. He is willing to conquer the International bodybuilding for which he is training 8 hours a day. He comes from a very humble middle-class family where his father worked in a private job, and his mother was a housewife. Since childhood, he has been dreaming of becoming a professional bodybuilder, and compete in the bodybuilding competition. His dream finally came true when he won the national bodybuilding competition.

However, it was not a comfortable journey for him. Vikram had to face many problems on his to success. Because he was from a middle-class family, it was quite hard for him to bear the expenses that come in the diet and training for a bodybuilder. The good about his journey that his family always knew about his passion, and they supported him in his goal and made many sacrifices for it. His mother sold his mangalsutra so that he could achieve his dream of becoming a bodybuilder.

Today Vikram Jadhav is a very successful bodybuilder and fitness model, and He also trains a lot of people and celebrity. He also provides online coaching and takes classes. After winning on the Indian ground, his next goal is the international bodybuilding championship. He is spending almost 50 thousand to 1 lac rupees a month and exercising 8 hours in the gym preparing for it.

Other than bodybuilding he loves to do charity for which he had made a youth-run foundation that works on various cities of India and provides food and medical facility to the poor people. The love for his passion and humanitarian work has made him an icon for the youth of the country.