THESE Indian cities featured in the list of 'World's Best Cities' to try local food | iStock

We all are a fan of street food of India and it is an integral part of our lives. Now, Indian cities have found recognition in the list of best cities to try street food. New Delhi and Mumbai were among the top 50 on this list.

Whenever we think of travelling to a city, food is one of the primary concerns on our minds. Will we be able to try the local food or will we stick to the known cuisines and fast food restaurants of our liking? If you are looking to explore some of the world's best cities for local and street food, we have what you need. A list of the world's 100 best cities to try local food has been released by popular food guide Taste Atlas, and Indian cities like New Delhi and Mumbai also featured prominently in the list. Take a look:

In the post by Taste Atlas, we could see a compilation of cities 1 to 50 by the food guide. Talking about their methodology and research, they wrote on their website, "We decided to rummage through our database and combine the findings with restaurant ratings on Google. We combined the average of the ratings of the best local and regional dishes served in a particular city, the average rating of the national dishes served in that city, and the average Google rating of the best traditional restaurants in that city."

"Here is a list of the best cities in the world to enjoy local food according to our database and users' ratings in it," they concluded. Indian food lovers rejoiced as New Delhi featured at position number 16 while Mumbai was at position number 34 in the list.

"New Delhi's traditional food is characterized by its aromatic spices, rich flavours, and diverse culinary influences," they wrote about the city. Meanwhile, about Mumbai, they said, "The local food scene in Mumbai is a mouth-watering promenade of street food vendors and traditional Indian eateries."

As for the number one city to try local food, the food guide said it was none other than Florence in Italy. In fact, three Italian cities - Florence, Rome and Naples featured among the top five on the list. "Traditional Florentine cuisine is characterised by its simplicity and focus on high-quality local ingredients. And when it comes to drinks, try Negroni - a cocktail made with equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari," revealed the post dedicated to Florentine cuisine on the Instagram account of Taste Atlas.