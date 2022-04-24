The Summer of Love: Activities you can plan with your better half and spice up your love-life

New Delhi: Summer is in full swing, and it's time to get out there and explore new places, go to summer festivals, and fall in love. That's exactly what couples are up to this season. The hot weather is annoying, but not when you have someone to go to the beach, a music concert, or a film festival with.

Attending a virtual film festival: Watching a film online with your partner every day (or night) from a festival's list of films is a great way to spend your holiday season! If you both enjoy watching movies and munching on popcorn while cuddling with your partner, this is the ideal summer activity for you two. Plus, you won't have to get up from your couch! Forty per cent of male users on a popular dating app said they plan to spend this summer season with their partner in this manner, while 34 per cent of female users said they would rather go to the city hosting the festival to watch it.

Adventure sports: Riding a bike or skydiving together is something you should try as a couple if you want to rekindle the flame in your relationship. Twenty-five per cent of female users aged 28-33 and 20 per cent of male users aged 28-33 agreed on a dating app said hiking, mountain biking, and skydiving are some of the sports they would like to try out with their partner this summer.

Learning music: If you don't want to leave the comfort of your home in this scorching heat and want to do something inexpensive, you can learn music together! This season, according to a survey by a popular dating, 33 per cent of couples between the ages of 28 and 38 plan to hire a private tutor or enrol in music classes.

Travelling: Shimla, Coorg, Mount Abu, and Jammu are popular tourist destinations this season, offering respite from the scorching heat if you are in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Indore, etc. These locations set the perfect romantic mood with the cold temperatures bringing you and your partner closer.

Gardening: Planting trees is always a good idea, whether you like nature or not. When you decide to sow and care for a plant, you will not only get to know each other better as a couple, but it will also be beneficial in the future. Sowing the seeds of a fruit or vegetable that you eat on a daily basis is an excellent investment.

Making ice lollies together: An easy but fun activity to do as a couple this summer where you can both spend time together in the kitchen and end up with something sweet to eat!

Advertisement

ALSO READ Nine signs you are being catfished by your ex

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 02:00 PM IST