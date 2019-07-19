The rise of multi-talented actress Khushi Shah

We all cherish Alpa Shah but as a renowned name of ‘Khushi Shah’. Yes, you read that right. Our superbly talented Surat girl Khushi’s birth name is Alpa. She is a glamorous model that gained her expertise in acting as well.

This multitalented beauty started her journey at a very young age which provided her the experience of 12 good years. Her acting skills are very well explored in various genre and languages. She has worked in Gujarati, South Indian, Bhojpuri as well as Rajasthani films.

We can often find her breathtaking stills featured at various famous platforms. She recently has been honored by well deserved ‘Quality Marks Award’. Her fashion sense leaves the beholders awestruck. She is a whole package of entertainment in herself.

She is amongst the few who took the Gujarati entertainment industry to the standard high. Anticipating more recognition and awards for her, all her fans eagerly wait for her to take new projects.

