The rise of Mani Ram Balwant Rai- from vision to excellence

A dream, a visionary, and generations to take the vision ahead, the success story of India’s top cosmetic brand, Mani Ram Balwant Rai, is nothing short of inspirational. What started right after Indian gained independence is now a popular name that has crossed several hurdles to be where it is today. It started as a vision of Late Mr Mani Ram Batra whose sole objective was to create a livelihood for himself and other.

Coming from Lyllapur, Pakistan, and starting afresh in a nation that was still coming to terms with its new destiny was not easy. The lack of funds and resources made it even tougher. However, Mr Batra was determined, and he started a small Kirana shop with whatever he had. There was a lot to lose, but not taking the step wouldn’t have got him much either. Thus started his journey at a small shop in Civil Lines, Ludhiana.

What helped Mr Batra keep his business afloat was his strong business skills and vision. As time passed, he became a trusted name in the area and his son, Balwant Rai, joined the business. Mr Mani Ram Batra then wore the hat of a teacher and helped his son learn the nuances of business and instilled his vision in him. Apart from the inherited skills from his father, Mr Balwant Rai brought to the table a methodical approach, and a structured way of doing things. His first step after getting the reigns of the business was to get the company registered. This happened in 1972 and thus the firm Mani Ram Balwant Rai was born. Over the years that followed, Mr Balwant Rai put in all his might to strengthen the brand identity and business fundamentals. When Mr Aman Batra joined the family business in 1995, the business was undergoing several changes because of evident changes in market sentiment and consumer behaviour.

The firm now had the Midas touch from 3 generations of hardworking visionaries. Mr Aman Batra took a giant leap in the business space by starting the first self-service store with wholesale pricing in North India. It was under his leadership that the company ventured into the field of cosmetics in 2006. This created ripples in the cosmetic market in Punjab, as the concept was unique. The customers embraced the wide range of brands with open arms and this led to a wave of success for the company. Today, Mr Aman Batra is barely 44 and is counted among the top entrepreneurs in the country. He is now in the driving seat as he continues to drive the business forward along with their family legacy.

Ludhiana enjoys 3 branches of the store that sell luxury brands like Hermes, Bvlgari, Jimmy Choo, Loreal, Inglot cosmetics, Versace, Real techniques, Swati cosmetics, LA girl, Milani Cosmetics, Unilever, Procter and Gamble, BPerfect cosmetics, Suva Beauty, etc.

The rise of Mani Ram Balwant Rai is the perfect story of passion and commitment. Not only has the brand earned the Batra family a spot-on list of top successful ventures in India, but also played a role in defining the economic growth in Punjab. It has also generated employment and continues to work hard in that direction. The plan is to scale to over 10 stores in India.

We congratulate the brand for its astounding success and hope that it will continue to grow the same way.

