The Millennial Pilgrim: Ditch Overconsumption

As the festive season approaches, streets and homes begin to shimmer with lights, markets buzz with crowds, and a collective excitement seems to pulse through our societies. Festivals, across cultures and traditions, are meant to bring people together, create moments of joy, and offer opportunities for reflection and gratitude. However, in recent years, there’s been a noticeable shift. The quiet, introspective spirit of festivals has often been overshadowed by an aggressive culture of consumption. The rush to buy the latest gadgets, clothes, or decor has taken precedence over personal reflection and connection with the very essence of the festival.

Whether it’s Durga Puja, Diwali, Christmas, Eid, or any other festival, the bombardment of advertisements, shopping discounts, and social pressure can make it feel like the true meaning of the celebration has been lost. Rather than being a time for reconnecting with our loved ones, offering gratitude, or focusing on spiritual growth, festivals are increasingly becoming synonymous with shopping sprees and excessive consumption. It is a trend that is not only unsustainable for the environment but also deeply disconnected from the core values these festivals stand for.

Overconsumption

The marketing around festivals makes it seem as if happiness can be bought — that purchasing the right outfit, the fanciest gift, or the latest home décor item is the way to create a memorable festival. But once the immediate thrill of consumption wears off, we’re left feeling the same — or sometimes even emptier than before. Festivals, which should inspire feelings of contentment and joy, are now linked to stress, anxiety, and exhaustion from both social pressure and the financial burden that comes with excessive spending.

On the environmental front, this overconsumption leaves behind a hefty footprint. Tons of non-recyclable waste, packaging material, and unwanted items are discarded in the aftermath, adding to already overwhelming pollution levels. Festivals that were once sustainable, rooted in eco-friendly practices and mindful traditions, are now increasingly associated with consumer waste and ecological damage. The production of cheap goods, sourced quickly to meet the seasonal demand, exploits natural resources and often results in harmful environmental practices.

Essence of festivals

This year, it’s time to hit pause. Festivals have always been about more than what meets the eye. They symbolize light over darkness, community over isolation, and love over material wealth. But how often do we stop to think about the inner darkness we need to confront, the aspects of our personality we wish to nurture, or the ways we can meaningfully connect with our loved ones?

Instead of chasing after material satisfaction, what if we used the festival season as an opportunity to reconnect with ourselves? A festival is a time for introspection — an invitation to realign with our personal values, to ask ourselves what we truly need, and to move closer to our spiritual or emotional goals. It’s about turning inward, examining our thoughts, behaviors, and relationships, and rediscovering what makes us feel genuinely content.

Reframing the festive season this way can create lasting joy and fulfillment that goes beyond the short-lived excitement of buying something new. By reconnecting with ourselves, we can recognize that fulfillment often comes from simplicity — from shared meals, moments of reflection, or conversations that deepen our relationships. When we turn our focus from outer distractions to inner clarity, we find that the most valuable gifts are those we give to ourselves — self-awareness, peace, and personal growth.

Moving forward mindfully

This doesn’t mean renouncing gifts or celebrations altogether. It means approaching them with more intention. Can we gift something handmade or meaningful instead of simply something expensive? Can we choose experiences over things — time spent with loved ones, memories created together, or contributions to causes we care about? Can we seek joy in community, gratitude, and mindfulness rather than in the accumulation of goods?

Festivals should be a time for slowing down, reflecting, and remembering what truly matters. They are an opportunity to break free from the mundane and reconnect with our higher purpose. Instead of being swept up by the tide of consumerism, let’s use this festive season to connect with the deeper essence of celebration — gratitude, joy, introspection, and love. After all, the most important journey during a festival is the one that leads us inward, to better understand ourselves, our values, and the world around us.

(The writer is a mental health and behavioural sciences columnist, conducts art therapy workshops and provides personality development sessions for young adults. She can be found @the_millennial_pilgrim on Instagram and Twitter)