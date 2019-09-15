The humble yet powerful turmeric is the ‘Best Natural Antioxidant of the Year’

Turmeric or Curcuma Longa is a perennial herb and member of Zingiberaceae (Ginger) family and is cultivated extensively in Asian countries. The rhizome, the portion of the plant is used medically as yellow powder which is used as a flavouring in many cuisines.
Abstract turmeric (Curcuma Longa linn.) is extensively used as a spice and grown widely throughout Indian subcontinent. Turmeric plant is used in traditional medicines as a remedy for various diseases including cough, diabetes and hepatic disorders. Curcuma Longa Linn. is a well-known and valued medicinal plant.
It has a long history of traditional uses ranging from folk medicine to severe culinary preparations, the phyto chemical, pharmacological and molecular studies of C.Longa are reviewed.
Ayurvedic medicine turmeric is a zesty golden spice that is booming in popularity. This powerful anti-oxidant rhizome is finding its way into the morning shakes of bloggers and Instagram stars everywhere, health stores across the nation are featuring golden milk, a vegan milk infused with turmeric. But what can it do for your skin? Here, at advanced clinical, we know that turmeric is no ordinary cooking spice.
100% natural turmeric for skin irritation and redness
Turmeric (Curcuma Longa) is a gentle, soothing spice with a brilliant yellow hue. It is clinically proven to have anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. This gorgeous plant soothes dry, red, flaky skin and restores comfort to irritated areas.
Thanks to its incredible anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric is recommended for rosacea, acne, cracked skin and redness. It’s the perfect skin care treatment for sensitive skin.
Revitalising skincare with anti-aging turmeric
Turmeric is rich in Curcumin, an all-natural healing agent that speeds your skin’s repair process. Clinical studies show that pure Curcumin improves wound healing, redness and pain. It’s one of the few natural botanicals that truly soothes your skin without any side effects.
This trusted plant extract packs a powerful antioxidant punch, warding off oxidative damage. Turmeric keeps collagen firm, elastic and healthy. It prevents your skin from becoming brittle due to oxidation, which reduces the look of wrinkles and fine lines. It also promotes a healthy, rosy glow by combating environmental damage.
The effect of turmeric powder to estriol and progesterone hormone profile for laying hens during one cycle of ovulation was studied. This research was designed to study the profile of hormone estriol, progesterone, in the blood during the cycle of ovulation in control laying hen and laying hens that prepared by giving the turmeric powder. Determination of hormone profile was done on laying hens.
Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) has a long history of use in Ayurvedic medicine as a treatment for inflammatory conditions. Turmeric constituents include the three curcuminoids.
