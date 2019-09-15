The humble yet powerful turmeric is the ‘Best Natural Antioxidant of the Year’

Turmeric or Curcuma Longa is a perennial herb and member of Zingiberaceae (Ginger) family and is cultivated extensively in Asian countries. The rhizome, the portion of the plant is used medically as yellow powder which is used as a flavouring in many cuisines.

Abstract turmeric (Curcuma Longa linn.) is extensively used as a spice and grown widely throughout Indian subcontinent. Turmeric plant is used in traditional medicines as a remedy for various diseases including cough, diabetes and hepatic disorders. Curcuma Longa Linn. is a well-known and valued medicinal plant.

It has a long history of traditional uses ranging from folk medicine to severe culinary preparations, the phyto chemical, pharmacological and molecular studies of C.Longa are reviewed.

Ayurvedic medicine turmeric is a zesty golden spice that is booming in popularity. This powerful anti-oxidant rhizome is finding its way into the morning shakes of bloggers and Instagram stars everywhere, health stores across the nation are featuring golden milk, a vegan milk infused with turmeric. But what can it do for your skin? Here, at advanced clinical, we know that turmeric is no ordinary cooking spice.