The excuse game singletons play

Point is, why are our happy-to-mingle singles making excuses to avoid something that’s desirable, intimate and pleasurable? And if they do have genuine reason for avoiding it, would it hurt so much to tell the truth?

Apparently, it would... “In the India subcontinent particularly, communication about sexuality is very limited,” points out Dr Shefali Batra, Psychiatrist. “Couples find it odd to talk to each other about sex. If one partner is irritated with the other for some reason, they don’t speak about it but feign a headache or even their monthly period to avoid having sex. They make excuses because they are unable to tell the partner, ‘Hey, you just had an argument with me, spoke rudely to me on the phone, you’ve come home from work, haven’t even showered and then you expect sex’. Technically, these are genuine reasons and if you communicate positively, the other person would probably do something about it, and it will be better the next time around. But no, because we lack the ease of sexual communication, the excuse game comes in.”