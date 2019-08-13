The bubble of OTT platforms will burst soon - Naman Bhutra

It is safe to say how the digital world has emerged to be a winner when it comes to creating quality and creative content. With technological advancements, even the World Wide Web has options that can keep one entertained for hours at a stretch.

One such medium of hours long entertainment are the numerous number of OTT platforms. Mediums like Netflix, Amozon Prime, Hotstar, Zee5 and many more provide their audiences the accessibility of worldwide content at the comfort of their fingertips. One can watch International films, popular TV series and regional content on these OTT platforms by paying a minimum amount for an yearly or monthly subscription. But with the emerging market competition in the OTT space, even these platforms have now started to provide content as a free service. Which is the reason why too much of content is killing the craze and the graph is likely to fall with so many freebies.

Speaking of the overload of content in the digital space, CEO and founder of a popular digital markering company, Deep Dive Digital, Naman Bhutra states, "Even though we are happy about the boon of OTT platforms in the world, too much of it and the freebie strategies applied by these companies are likely to see its downfall soon."

Naman, who boosts 10+ years in the field of digital marketing is an expert in managing various brands and managing some of the A list Bollywood celebs. Being a part of Digiosmosis in the past, Naman has also founded one of the popular Bollywood news websites, Bollywood Bubble.

While India and Indians tend to get influence from the West in almost every aspect, Naman wonders whether the Indian audience is ready to go the USA way with OTT platforms as well?