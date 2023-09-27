The All-New Fall Collection 'Kafilla' By Designer Anmol Kakad Is A Love Letter To Every Fierce Woman...

Mumbai-based designer Anmol Kakad has dropped the latest fall collection 'Kafilla' 'A Woman of the Desert' under her eponymous label. Drawing inspiration from Brazilian author Paulo Coelho’s famed novel, ‘The Alchemist,’ each garment from the collection resonates with the sensibilities of women, especially those who read.

The collection features a range of stunning pieces telling the story of the novel through its design and motifs. The designs illustrate the journey of the protagonist, Fatima, first through Spain and then Africa. With intricate embroidery representing the cultural richness of the novel's settings, and metallic accents reminiscent of gold, the collection is a love letter to every woman who dreams and dares.

Featuring the deep connection of the protagonist with the desert, Anmol incorporates earthy tones, celestial shades, and intricate details to capture the essence of her journey. Each piece in this collection is a testament to the enduring power of love, destiny, and the beauty of the desert, making it a must-have for those who seek to express the spirit of adventure and belief.

“Fatima, the girlfriend of the protagonist, is his strength. She points him in the direction of his dreams, and she tells him to follow them. That is the kind of woman that will resonate with this collection the most. Resilient, strong, independent, fiercely self-reliant, and someone who will not back down. A woman drives ambition in both herself and her partner, and thus drives it everywhere, in her culture, in society, and in her children. This is what my collection tries to communicate,” says the designer.

The colour palette for this collection draws from the desert landscape, featuring earthy hues like sandstone, terracotta, and camel brown, along with celestial blacks and deep purples to represent the night sky evoking the sense of vastness and serenity.

Expect loose-fitting shirts and pants adorned with interesting motifs, oversized scarves in desert-inspired patterns perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any co-ord set, and dresses inspired by the desert terrain and dunes. Soft, flowing fabrics like georgette and crepe silk evoke the gentle breezes of the desert, while textured materials like cotton represent the rugged landscape making the silhouettes understated, elegant, sharp, with a comfortable fit.

