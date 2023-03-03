The 11th edition of Matrix Fight Night to take place in Delhi, and this time, it’s bigger and better

Matrix Fight Night, aleading MMA event is back with its 11th edition on March 31 in Delhi. To take things a notch higher, MFN will be introducing some strong international talent with high level athletes hailing from Ireland and Kyrgyzstan. Matrix Fight Night 11 is scheduled for March 31st, 2023.

Founded by Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff and her action superstar brother Tiger Shroff, the event is set to showcase some exciting fights. The two as fitness enthusiasts actively promote healthy lifestyle on social media, inspiring audiences across every generation.

Speaking more about MFN 11, Krishna Shroff says, "We’re truly excited to be starting the year off with a hometown show. Nothing quite beats the energy our home crowd never fails to bring. With the fight card we have lined up, MFN 11 promises to deliver big and exciting fights for our fans and viewers!”

Ayesha Shroff, who is the mother of Tiger and Krishna says that the objective of the event is to create awareness of the sport in the country. "Every event has its own unique touch; however, with MFN 11’s fight card, some hungry new talent, and a championship belt are on the line, where we will see India face Kyrgyzstan. I believe this could be one of our biggest shows till date! Our objective has always been to raise awareness of the sport in our country as well as the talent our athletes possess by giving them the opportunity to fight under the bright lights of the MFN stage. I can’t wait to see how these guys deliver,” she added.

The fights will be held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The previous edition gathered massive viewership, allowing one to believe that the Shroffs have definitely helped the craze of MMA spread vastly across the nation.

On March 31. At 6 pm.

The show will live stream on Hotstar.