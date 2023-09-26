Tata Literature Live: Mumbai's Popular Litfest Is Back For Its 14th Edition; Check Details

Tata Literature Live 2022 | Instagram

The 14th edition of Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest is coming up soon! It will kick off with an online event on October 25th-26th, featuring famous authors like Salman Rushdie and Elif Shafak. Then, from October 27th to 29th, the festival will continue with in-person events at the NCPA, Nariman Point, and St Pauls Institute of Communication Education and Title Waves bookstore in Bandra.

The festival is known for being inclusive and diverse, welcoming people from different backgrounds, genders, and languages. It will bring together thinkers and writers from India and 15 other countries to discuss various topics like fiction, poetry, math, economics, and more, offering fresh and unique perspectives.

Participants

This year the Participants will include Abanti Sankaranarayanan, Anuja Chauhan, Arjun Raj Gaind, Gulzar, Gurcharan Das, Faye D’Souza, Jerry Pinto, Kunal Vijayakar, Luke Coutinho, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Manoranjan Byapari, Marcus du Sautoy, Meeran Chadha Borwankar, Mehdi Hassan, Michel Bussi, Prahlad Kakar, Peter Frankopan, Rajdeep Sardesai, Ranjit Hoskote, Sam Miller, Shanta Gokhale, Shashi Tharoor, Shobhaa De, Sudha Murty, Tenzin Tsundue, Vivek Shanbhag, Zac O’ Yeah, Zai Whitaker among others.

Festival Highlights

The Festival highlights will never fade: the prestigious Poet Laureate, Lifetime Achievement, and Literary Awards; the packed-hall Great Debate; an introduction to a language other than English (Kannada this year); 14 book launches; gripping indoor and outdoor stage performances; the fully subscribed workshops and the popular Book Swap. The Binod Kanoria Awards for Children’s Literature and The Rotary Writing For Peace Award, introduced last year under the aegis of the Festival, will also be presented.

New Additions

Each year the Festival aims to bring new experiences to its visitors. This year, in conjunction with the Goethe Institut, the festival is bringing 'The Infinite Library'- a travelling installation that uses VR and other media to reimagine the future of libraries as interactive spaces that engage visitors through multisensory forms of storytelling. There will also be a brand new Spoken Word performance, and an outdoor performance from the UK that merges pottery and dance.

Literature Live!

Literature Live! is all about celebrating the beauty of written words in their many forms. The Tata Group is the main sponsor of this event. It was created by Anil Dharker (1947-2021), who was the Founder and Festival Director of Literature Live! The festival is supported by the Tata Group.

This festival offers a chance to enjoy various aspects of literature, like book launches, thought-provoking discussions, and the opportunity to meet authors. Literature Live! also hosts Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest, which is the city's top international literary festival. It now happens both in-person and online. The in-person festival is a popular event in Mumbai's winter calendar, aligning with the city's dynamic, inclusive, and cosmopolitan spirit.