Taste the finest gin, tequila, whiskey and food at the World's 1st Home Bar festival by The Vault

Have you ever been to a festival that offers you 100+ handcrafted-handpicked spirits from across the world all in one place? The Home Bar Festival by the Vault gives you access to exactly that.

The inaugural edition of the festival is being held in Mumbai's Jio Gardens on February 25 and 26, 2023. This one-of-a-kind festival is dedicated to inspiring fine spirits enthusiasts interested in curating their personal home bar collections over two days of story-telling, tasting, and food pairing experiences.

The Free Press Journal was able to attend the event and try out some incredible spirits from around the world.

The event began with the inaugural toast by Keshav Prakash, Founder and Chief Curator of The Vault.

The festival has four spaces of engagement wherein the brands can connect with the audience to heighten the sensory experience of a fine spirits explorer: Indulge, Taste, Discover and Listen.

You can try all the different spirits from across the world at the " Craft Spirit Pavilion,' "The Vault- Collection' and brand setups at the venue.

Make sure to try out the Indian spirit brands like Amrut Fusion, Indri, Godawan, and Nilgiris Gin.

But out of the 100+ handcrafted spirits from around the world, here are the top 9 international spirits that have won our approval and that you should try right away.

Saigon Baigur Dry Gin, Vietnam

The Hachi Shochu Sweet potato (IMO),Cask Matured , Japan

Masons Tea Edition Dry Yorkshire Gin, UK

Mis Amigos Chocolate Cream Tequila Liqueur, UK

Lind & Lime Gin, UK

Vivir Coffee Liqueur, Mexico

Le Calvados Selection, Christian Drouin, France

Brighton Pavilion Strength Gin, UK

Cotswolds Signature, Single Malt Whisky, UK