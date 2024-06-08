Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period June 8 to June 21 For All Zodiac Signs

Pic: Freepik

Aries

The Hanged Man: Waiting and reassigning; no action, chill

The coming fortnight asks you to wait it out. Sometimes, there is action in in-action. This period asks you to pause, to reassess the situation then act. This may enhance your productivity in the time to come. Strategic wait over hasty and forced decisions may be the solution that you are looking for.

Taurus

10 of Pentacles: Culmination and achievement, financial success, joint and extended families

A time of family wealth, inheritance, financial stability, and success. There’s happiness in all areas of your life. It’s all coming through beautifully. Arranged marriages may take place. Families come together to celebrate and pool resources.

Gemini

9 of Wands: You have come a long way

Are you going through an ongoing battle? Know that now you have nearly reached the end. You may be feeling weary and drained, but in the end, you will be triumphant. With perseverance and determination, you have managed to emerge victorious. Just a little time more. Hang in there.

Cancer

The Sun: Good fortune, joy, happiness, kids shine bright and fill your life with light

A beautiful start to the year when you or someone close to you will be in the limelight and receive applause and recognition for a job done well. It’s a period of joy, prosperity, genuine warmth, and happiness. There is light all around. A super card for kids. They bring happiness. You exude vitality and confidence. A great card for those who want to conceive.

Leo

Empress: Abundance, beauty, fertility; your cup is full

A period of abundance, beauty, luxury, sumptuous feasts, jewellery, and finer things. Fertility and conception, if you are trying to have a child. Romance, pleasure and maybe affairs. More so, your garden is full of abundance of all kinds. Your fountain is flowing with creation and creativity. A fortunate time.

Virgo

Six of Cups: Home, family, love, children and grandchildren

This period starts on a nostalgic note of the years gone by, of how far you have come, celebrating your children and grandchildren, parents and grandparents. A lovely time when home and hearth beckon. The bedtime stories, family dinners, family vacations – you treasure all your memories. You start the year with a heart full of love and gratitude for what and who you have.

Libra

The World: Completion, travel

There could be journeys to distant lands. A feeling of fruition and completion. Like it’s all coming together and finally making sense. A beautiful card. Feel the energy. Sense the calm of accomplishment and completion. It could also mean that one cycle is completed and soon a new one will begin.

Scorpio

Ace of Cups: Love and emotional fulfilment

Your cup is running over. What a lovely period to give and receive love. Celestial blessings. Surround yourself with people, hobbies, and things that make you happy. Happiness and contentment should be your prime focus right now. Take a moment to feel and do exactly what you need and crave. Good news, new beginnings and blessings could be around the corner. Also, honour and cherish what you have.

Sagittarius

Temperance: Where heaven meets earth, a balance between the spiritual and earthly

A beautiful time which calls for balance, good health, and good relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from Angels. A moderate and patient approach will bring peace. Avoid extremes. A card of hope.

Capricorn

The Judgement: Resurrection, awakening, new beginnings

Life has given you another chance. It’s a deeply spiritual awakening. Suddenly, you feel renewed almost like you have woken up from a deep sleep and know exactly what to do and where to go. It’s new to you. Not everyone gets this chance. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to renew, rekindle, and be reborn. The universe will nudge you in a new direction. A very opportune time.

Aquarius

Ace of Pentacles: New opportunities to make money, wealth creation, abundance

This period will open new doors. When you least expect, God has given you an Ace of Pentacles. Suddenly, new opportunities will brim. New work and wealth-creation avenues will open up. And, more importantly, there will be a feeling of stability and security. Confidence is high. All you need to do is act. You know intuitively what works for you and what doesn’t.

Pisces

The Chariot: Victory, success, movement

Can you smell victory? Well-deserved success after a long battle or surmounting all obstacles. A journey or movement could be upcoming too. You are moving ahead positively and surely after overcoming everything. You are driven. Hard work pays. Stay on course. Do not get distracted.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)