Take a break from cookie-cutter hotel stays and give Vista Rooms a try

The new year is just two days away, and partying in Mumbai looks like a far-fetched dream owing to the newly-imposed night curfew. Those itching to move out and about are running out of options. And those wanting take a vacay are wary of staying at hotels, lest the virus latches on to them. In such a scenario, vacation villas are becoming the new normal — instead of booking into congested places, such solo homes are the latest favourites among Mumbaikars. And, helping ease confusion over where to go, Vista Rooms is offering luxurious villas and homes just a few kilometres away from the city.

And, if you are planning to take a break and ring in the new year amid calm and quiet, Vista Rooms lets you pick your choice of place — from Lonavala to Alibaug to Lavassa, one is spoilt for choices. From two BHKs to four, these vacation homes and villas come equipped with modern-day necessities like Wi-Fi (of course, one can’t survive with the internet, right?), generator, meals are provided at an additional cost, medical kits, swimming pools, etc. You name it, choose it, and the place will be available at the click on a button without any hassle or worry.

The price will depend on the location, your requirement, and how much you are willing to spend — for example, we checked Lonavala (like typical Mumbaikars), which had places boosting of three bedrooms for Rs 12,500/night to another one that had five bedrooms for a whopping 51,000/night!

Whether you’re looking for a spacious villa for a big group celebration, a romantic getaway or peaceful place to sneak away from the hustle-bustle of city life, here’s ‘room’ for thought (not just Mumbai, but you can book homes/villas from all across the state).