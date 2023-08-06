Tachang Phassang From Arunachal Pradesh Crowned Rubaru Mr India-National Universe

Tachang Phassang from the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh has been crowned the prestigious Rubaru Mr India-National Universe title for 2023 at a grand event held in Goa.

Alongside Tachang Phassang, Sikkim's Revan Pradhan also secured the title, at the grand finale of Rubaru Mr India 2023.

Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu,expressed his joy and extended heartfelt congratulations to Tachang Phassang on his Twitter handle, praising his achievement and calling it incredibly inspiring.

Heartiest congratulations to Tachang Phassang on winning Mr India 2023 title and becoming Mr National Universe. Incredibly inspiring! You have made Arunachal Pradesh and 🇮🇳 proud. Blessings and good wishes! pic.twitter.com/tQc9YLrPIS — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 6, 2023

Tachang Phassang will represent India on the global stage, showcasing the diverse beauty of his home state and India to the world.

The 19th season of the Rubaru Mr India competition saw the participation of 32 charismatic, and talented men from different parts of India. The event was graced by the presence of Dr Pramod Sawant, the Chief Minister of Goa, who attended as the Chief Guest, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Read Also Former Mrs World Aditi Govitrikar Announces Her Own Pageant, Marvellous Mrs India

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)