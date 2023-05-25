Sydney secures top spot as the World's Most Desirable city to live in according to survey; Check out India's ranking

Sydney has been named the best place to live in the world! The iconic harbor city nestled on the southeastern coast of Australia is a vibrant metropolis renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, diverse culture, and enviable lifestyle. With a population of over five million, Sydney stands as the largest and most populous city in Australia, attracting visitors and residents from around the world.

According to a recent global survey conducted by brand consultancy Brand Finance, the Australian city has also been named the fifth-best city overall. The survey gathered responses from 15,000 individuals worldwide, focusing on their perceptions of different cities and their livability factors.

Sydney achieved a score of 77.9 out of 100, indicating its high desirability as a place to live. This recognition can be attributed to its breathtaking natural beauty, stunning beaches, and iconic harbor, which undoubtedly contribute to its appeal.

The city also secured the second position in the survey's retirement category, although the affordability of housing in Sydney may be a subject of debate in this regard. Additionally, it ranked second for its offerings in both local and remote work opportunities, highlighting its attractiveness as a professional hub.

Sydney's favourable climate played a significant role in its ranking, securing third place worldwide for its weather conditions, excluding any unfortunate events from the previous year.

Rank of Indian Cities

Three Indian cities rank on the global list. New Delhi ranked 95 with a score of 54.8, while tech city Bengaluru ranked 96 with a score of 54.8. India's financial capital and the city of dreams - Mumbai ranks 98 with a score of 53.5.

Other cities that ranked

In the overall rankings, London claimed the top spot with a total score of 84.6 out of 100, followed by New York City, Paris, Los Angeles, and then Sydney in fifth place. These results offer an insight into the perceptions of people from around the world regarding different cities and their livability factors.