Swati Tiwari aka DJ Sway a profound sensation of India

Swati Tiwari Aka DJ Sway. Delhi’s diva and her unending zeal for music with her infectious enthusiasm & a “Bring it on attitude”, make her more proactive & a sassy DJ of our Nation.

Swati undertook a diploma course in RJ from a film institute in Delhi learning VJ ing via YouTube and various blogs she started her career in 2013 and there is no looking back since then.

DJ Sway today is considered to be one of the top names in the field having a number of shows in the pipeline being a well renowned brand. Making people dance of her tunes Swati has worked with a number of national and international artists like badshah, honey singh, jazz dhami , neha kakkar, hardy sandhu, jassi gill, daljit dosanjh, ash king , babbal rai, indi bling and International artist like Sasha , sean tyas, beardy man and many more having to achieve a commendable position in this business.

DJ Sway is truly an inspiration to a number of youth and females who want to persuade their careers in this field providing tremendous opportunities and setting the bar high enough for the people to reach up in this competitive market. Swati Tiwari today is the top Female DJ of the country who has also been awarded as India’s leading Female DJ by Cinema Aajtak.

This self-made diva has played for maximum number of clubs all across the nation (all the A-listers) and also have been taking up various events.

Swati’s passion for DJ made her to persuade it as a career professionally making her the music magnate of the country. Also fulfilling her love for travel being an ace night life master Swati does travel to a number of places across the world for her projects to play. She has played in countries like Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, Qatar, Thailand, Bahrain and many more.DJ Sway has also been a number of stars favourite and has worked with a number of well renowned celebrities being one of the most talked about female DJ in the world.

When asked about her passion and achievements Swati says “Music has always been my soul searcher, I get close to me when I listen Music, so I knew already that music is my passion and I believe one should always follow what they’re passionate about, I always wanted to get into in music industry. I started my career as a Dj in 2013. djing has given me a name , I have been awarded as India’s leading female dj , but I believe the best is yet to come”.

Swati has been a part of a number of bollywood events spreading her tunes across being the most recommended DJ of the country also being the most favourite amongst the b’town stars.

Swati Tiwari has also collaborated with a number of well renowned brands and soon will be seen making a mix for a well-known Punjabi singer for 9XM.