Sustainable fashion: The key to survival in the glitzy apparel industry

Fashion as a whole hasn’t had much of a boost in this red-lettered year when the pandemic took over everything around us. Bad as it has been for business, designers and stylists in B-Town have come up with new ways to keep their fashion game going.

Ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently announced on Instagram, “Consumption in the new world will primarily be about sustaining grassroot communities preserving legacies – cultural and ecological. Nations with an effective craft heritage will rise up to create new and meaning economies.”

In his own collections, the designer emphasises that not just traditional motifs but also heritage material should be a base for any stylist to work on. The looks he has created veer from an indigo matka saree with hand-embroidered tilla borders paired with a matching blouse with zardosi neckline detail. Or perhaps a black silk matka kurta with antique zardosi details paired with a woven khadi and zari dupatta and an embroidered miniature gilet.