Sustainable fashion: 6 smart ways to reuse your old denims

They say denims never go out of style. But they do get old, faded and at times stay stored in the last corner of our wardrobe for the emotional attachment. Throwing them feels like rejecting an old friends because seldom we have a jeans with those darn holes. In addition, most of us would also not like the unnecessary waste. So, rather than tossing them in the trash, use this resistant fabric for repurposing. We got in touch with Manjula Gandhi, chief product officer, Numero UNO for some interesting ideas to give those old jeans a new life.

Denim Aprons

Making aprons from old denim is a great way to repurpose and upcycle old denim jeans or other denim garments that are no longer being used. It's a sustainable and creative way to give new life to old denim fabric, reducing waste and promoting environmental sustainability. You can create cute and practical aprons by using your old denim pants.

Bejeweled denim bracelets

Creating bejeweled bracelets from denim is a fun and creative DIY project that allows you to repurpose old denim fabric and create unique and personalised accessories. With some creativity and basic crafting skills, you can turn old denim into beautiful and eye-catching bracelets that add a touch of bling to your style.

Denim gym bag

Creating a gym bag from denim can be a fun and creative DIY project. As Denim is a sturdy fabric that can withstand heavy use, you can make it a great choice for a gym bag that needs to carry workout clothes, shoes, water bottles, and other gym essentials.

Creating gym bags from denim is a great way to repurpose old denim and create a unique, sustainable accessory for your fitness routine.

Denim snack bag

Repurposed from the old denim, this is a perfect option for packing snacks, sandwiches, or other small items for on-the-go or for use in lunch boxes. These reusable denim snack bags are not only practical but also eco-friendly and stylish, making them a great addition to your sustainable lifestyle.

Denim pouch

Denim pouches can be used for various purposes, such as storing small items like makeup, pens, or other essentials.

By repurposing old denim, you can create a functional and eco-friendly accessory that can be used for various purposes. Get creative with different denim colors, styles, and embellishments to make your pouch truly one-of-a-kind.

Wall hangings from denims

Denim fabric is durable and has a lovely texture that can be used to create interesting wall art. It can definitely bring a unique and textured look to any room. You can use different shades of denim to create a patchwork or ombre effect on your wall art. And because denim is durable, it will hold up well over time.

