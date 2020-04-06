Super Pink Moon on April 8: All you need to know about the Pink Moon

On April 8, people can witness biggest and the brightest full moon of 2020. Wednesday’s full moon is the second of six super moons that will take place this year. On Wednesday, one can see the Super Pink Moon in India around 8am on April 8.
But what exactly is a super moon and why does it happen?
It happens when moon orbit is closest to Earth. Due to this close distance from earth, the Moon appears much larger and brighter. According to reports, this month's Super Pink Moon is likely to 356,907 km away from earth. The average distance between Earth and the Moon is 384,400 km.
A full moon can appear in the fullest form even when it is at a farther distance from our planet. According to a report by CNET, the April 8 supermoon will be the biggest and brightest supermoon of this year.
Why the April full moon is traditionally called a Pink Moon?
April full moon is traditionally called a Pink Moon as the naming process depends upon the native American regions along with the seasons there. The Pink Moon refers to the pink coloured flower named Phlox Subulata that blooms during the spring season in the eastern side of North America.
