Super Pink Moon on April 8: All you need to know about the Pink Moon

On April 8, people can witness biggest and the brightest full moon of 2020. Wednesday’s full moon is the second of six super moons that will take place this year. On Wednesday, one can see the Super Pink Moon in India around 8am on April 8.

But what exactly is a super moon and why does it happen?

It happens when moon orbit is closest to Earth. Due to this close distance from earth, the Moon appears much larger and brighter. According to reports, this month's Super Pink Moon is likely to 356,907 km away from earth. The average distance between Earth and the Moon is 384,400 km.