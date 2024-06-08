Sunday Special: Meet The Artist Who Crafts “Sutli” Into Amazing Work Of Art

Mumbai: After excelling in the field of acrylic canvas painting, Mira Road-based artist Priya Parmod Patil has now given vent to her creativity in Sutli Art by crafting jute twines to make decorative showpieces.

From replicas of auspicious symbols like "Kalasha" (pot) topped with a crown of mango leaves and a coconut, “Laxmi Paduka” (foot prints of Goddess Laxmi), “Shankh” (conch shell which is a sacred emblem of the Lord Vishnu), “Tortoise” ( Kurma Avatar of Lord Vishnu) and “Owl” (considered the bird of wisdom and Vahan/ Vehicle of Goddess Lakshmi) to objects resembling Sunflower, Lotus- the National Flower of India, Rangoli (row of colours), Marigold Torans (auspicious door décor), Peacock Feathers and an array of wall hangings and placemats in different shapes and colours- each decor piece is meticulously handcrafted by Patil, making them unique and special to infuse a touch of rustic, cultural and religious charm into your living or working places. Notably, Priya is among 30 artists and artisans who have been handpicked to showcase their products at

“Ek-Jute”-a fortnight long exhibition which will be held between 11 to 25 June at the National Handicraft Museum and Hastakala Academy in New Delhi. The exhibition has been organised by Dr Manjiri Thakoor who is the founder of V’aarsa -Mirror of Heritage, an Indian Craft Initiative.

Acclaimed at various national and international level platforms, Priya has been organising theme-based exhibitions like the one which explored the history of Lord Buddha and Buddhism while spreading the message of the enlightened one through her artwork which has the capability of mesmerizing the viewer to the core.

Apart from bagging several prestigious awards, Priya was also a recipient of honours at the 127th edition of the All India Annual Art Exhibition held under the aegis of the Bombay Art Society. She bagged the Rajashree Birla Foundation Award (Indian Style Painting) for her acrylic on canvas artwork “Kamdhenu” - a Pichvai-style traditional Indian art of Rajasthan having its origins in Aurangabad.