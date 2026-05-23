Summer Travel 2026: Check Out These New Zealand Inspired Hobbit Homes Near Mumbai

Hobbit Homes Near Mumbai | SaffronStays Asanja - In the Wilderness

Looking for a magical getaway this summer? You must have seen Peter Jackson's fantasy films, The Hobbit, in which Hobbit Holes were featured, and you must have fantasised about going there and living in such places. While the homes were originally born from author J.R.R. Tolkien's imagination, director Peter Jackson brought them to life. You must have thought that Hobbit Holes only exist in movies, but what if they exist in real life? Yes, you heard it right.

The iconic Hobbit homes are deeply connected to New Zealand. But for that, you don't need to travel to visit New Zealand because you can find them near Mumbai. A cluster of New Zealand-inspired Hobbit homes is located in Murbad town, which comes under the Thane district of Maharashtra.

Hobbit Homes | AsanjA Titaly

Hobbit Homes near Mumbai

Seeking a fantasy-style escape close to nature? Come to SaffronStays Asanja - In the Wilderness. Designed like the iconic Hobbit holes seen in Peter Jackson's fantasy films, The Hobbit, these unique stays offer a blend of rustic charm, greenery, and peaceful surroundings, making them a perfect weekend retreat for families, couples, and content creators.

Nestled amid lush landscapes on the outskirts of Mumbai, SaffronStays Asanja - In the Wilderness is inspired by the Hobbit-themed homes, which feature circular wooden doors, grass-covered roofs, cosy interiors, and earthy architecture that transport visitors into a fairytale-like setting. The properties are inspired by the scenic countryside aesthetics associated with New Zealand and have quickly gained popularity on social media for their cinematic appearance.

Must-visit summer destination

Apart from their eye-catching design, the earth-sheltered home, AsanjA stays, blends earth-toned materials and rounded architecture. It also offers modern comforts, including private sit-outs, bonfire areas, scenic 360-degree viewpoints, swimming pools, and outdoor activities. Many visitors are choosing these fantasy homes as an alternative to crowded resorts, especially during the summer travel season. It also acts as one of the best destinations for travel enthusiasts and influencers seeking a hidden fantasy escape near Mumbai.

SaffronStays Asanja - In the Wilderness or AsanjA Titaly, is located within driving distance from Mumbai and Pune, making them ideal for short road trips and weekend vacations.

Hobbit Homes | AsanjA Titaly

Hobbit Hole: An iconic imagination of J.R.R. Tolkien

Hobbit Holes, or smials, are the iconic underground dwellings of the Shire in J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth. These cosy homes combine earth-sheltered comfort with colourful circular doors, warmly lit tunnels, and abundant pantries. For Tolkien, Hobbit Holes were not just shelters, but symbols of hobbit personalities- grounded, unnoticed, and simple people who cherish life, family, and food. His designs were mostly influenced by the countryside of his youth, specifically the red sandstone-cut houses at Kinver Edge and his aunt's Tudor home in Worcestershire.